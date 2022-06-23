‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Baby Plans Are Underway But There’s Lots To Learn About The Fertility Process

Brat and Judy are ready for a baby, but are they truly READY for what it could take to make it happen?

We’re just hours away from a brand new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below we see Brat bringing Bella up to speed about her and Judy’s plans to have a baby. Bella is surprised to learn about Brat and Judy’s decision but she doesn’t hesitate to share her own fertility journey. She reveals that it took four rounds for her and her partner to get pregnant and she also shares the steps they took to get a baby who resembled them both. When Brat hears this story she’s suddenly a little confused about what it will take to get a baby who will resemble both her and Judy.

Check out the clip below:

The things that women have to go through to make their baby dreams come true! We’re just happy that science has made it possible for more people to conceive in non-traditional ways.

Here’s what else to expect from Thursday’s episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’:

Judy and Brat finish out NOLA with an epic parade. Brat plans a shocking romantic surprise for Judy’s milestone birthday. Deja talks to Evelyn about not attending Judy’s party. Brat and Judy wonder if it’s the right time for a baby.

A new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ airs Thursday, June 23 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

