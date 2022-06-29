Bossip Video

Drake completes the sale of his three-property YOLO estate sale in Los Angeles with the help of Rams QB Mathew Stafford.

In 2016, when Drake rapped about buying the neighbor’s house if they complain about the noise, what many didn’t realize is that he actually did it. The property located right next door to his YOLO estate was snatched up for a smooth $7.7 million featuring nine bathrooms and seven bedrooms. Drake would go on to purchase the house on the opposite side as well in what might be one of the biggest flexes ever.

Now, according to TMZ, Drake is selling all three properties in a three-way deal that includes a familiar face.

Drake sells three-property YOLO estate with help from Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The biggest home on the estate was sold to an unknown buyer for a reported $12 million down from the original asking of $14.8 million. The other two properties were purchased by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for $11 million back in April. Caitlyn Jenner, Britney Spears, and others were among interested buyers, but Stafford and an unknown buyer beat them to the punch.

As for Drizzy, he is relocating to a 20,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that costs a reported $50 million, says Architectural Digest.