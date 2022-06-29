Bossip Video

Set It Off actress Kimberly Elise is being dragged all over social media after she made a post celebrating the overturning of Roe V Wade.

It all started on Tuesday, June 28, when Elise took to Instagram to post a photo of a baby girl along with the scripture Psalm 139:13-14.

It reads, in part, “For you formed my inward parts, You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Woderful are your works; my soul knows it well.” In her caption, she added: “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod”

The actress turned off comments on her post, so you wouldn’t know by looking at her Instagram that people are mad, but all over Twitter, fans have been dragging Kimberly for 24 hours.

Plus, this is a lot of folks’ first time seeing her Instagram account, not realizing she was so religious, focusing nearly her entire IG grid on posts about her beliefs.

Of course, Elise isn’t the only celebrity voicing their opinion on the reversal of Roe V Wade, with The View host Sunny Hostin is catching some backlash over her views on the matter.

She began her comments on the show by saying, “The court is basically saying it’s time to welcome all this new life yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns…It’s unbelievable that precedent doesn’t seem to matter anymore.”

Then, she seemed to go in a completely different direction, admitting she doesn’t believe in abortions no matter how extreme the case is.

“I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” she insisted, even telling Sarah Haines, who asked if she included incest in that, that she did.

“That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic and that’s my faith,” Hostin explained. “And, you know, the justices–there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith. And so this has always been a very difficult decision for me.” She continued, “But what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith. And even though I agree with [Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito] on the sanctity of life…but the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.”

So, even with Sunny’s very strict religious views, she knows the church and state should be separate.

Kimberly Elise? Not so much.