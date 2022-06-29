Bossip Video

Fan-favorite relationship dramedy, “For the Love of Jason”, has a new episode airing on ALLBLK and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported the sophomore season from creator and lead cast member Trell Woodberry is underway and there’s lots to unpack from impending births to navigating new relationships. Jason’s facing the obstacles of becoming an entrepreneur, building a co-parenting relationship with his ex, Carmen (Kalilah Harris, Greyson Family Christmas, Being Mary Jane), and navigating his already complicated dating situation… all with a child on the

way.

“For The Love Of Jason” Exclusive Clip

On a new episode of “For The Love Of Jason” streaming Thursday, June 30 on ALLBLK, Brian’s trying his best to get Jason and Erick to make peace after their explosive blowup. Last week, we saw the two of them nearly come to blows after Erick accused Jason of leaking information to his wife Lisa.

After their big back and forth, the two are face to face again and Erick seems receptive to a conversation— especially in the wake of Carmen’s sad news.

“I’m sorry, I heard what happened and I know it’s tough,” says Erick. “I hope Carmen’s okay, I know Lisa went to go check in on her.”

Jason however isn’t having it.

“Man, f*** him bruh!” says Jason.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of “For The Love of Jason” streams tomorrow June 30 on ALLBLK.