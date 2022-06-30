Bossip Video

Bodacious Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams is feeling very ANTI ankle monitor as her court-ordered house arrest hasn’t just cramped her personal style but it’s also infringing on potential sponsored posts.

In fact, she claims that Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty withdrew a potential $30,000 brand ambassador deal with her because of the unsightly monitor. At least that’s when she’s claiming in new court documents.

Brittish Indicted On Over A Dozen Fraud Charges

If you recall, the 32-year-old reality star was put on a court-ordered ankle monitor after being indicted on fraud charges in September 2021. Federal agents alleged that she committed wire fraud, used fake SSNs, and even claimed fake dependants on her taxes

This shocked fans of the reality star as most believed her to be an entrepreneur, owning a clothing boutique called Love For Labels. Unfortunately, Love for Labels doesn’t seem to be doing well as its earned an F-rating from the Better Business Bureau. Feds allege that because of that Brittish allegedly resorted to committing financial crimes.

Brittish Says Ankle Monitor Is Costing her Money And Opportunities:

After a Missouri judge outfitted her with the unsightly new anklet her lawyer said the device was “significantly hampering her career opportunities and preventing her from being as successful and productive as she might otherwise be,” according to RadarOnline. In translation, the house arrest bracelet is jeopardizing Brittish’s coins.

“The presence of an ankle monitor creates a significant obstacle that makes it difficult for Ms. Williams to meet her obligations,” her lawyer wrote in a petition to modify her release conditions.

Her lawyer even said that the bulging black box on Brittish’s ankle has caused issues with the filming of Basketballs Wives as “the producers of the show do not want the ankle monitor to be visible. This creates stark limitations on the outfits and costuming that Ms. Williams can utilize. Ms. Williams does not engage in work for which she gets to choose her own outfits and clothes.”

Brittish Alleges She Took An “L” On Savage Partnership:

Radar reports that Brittish stated in her motion that she lost out on a lucrative Savage x Fenty partnership because of the ghastly gadget.

“This lost opportunity cost Ms. Williams at least $30,000 with additional payments that would have been available for Instagram appearances and posts” the motion states. “Ms. Williams has also had offers to appear as a model and spokesperson for products by Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing Clothing. Again, the offers from these companies were delayed due to the presence of the ankle bracelet. Again, this cost Ms. Williams tens of thousands of dollars in income to which she would have otherwise been eligible,” her lawyer added per Radar.

William’s lawyer is advocating for her to be released from the shackles of the agitating accessory stating that she is not a flight risk nor does she have a previous criminal record.

Hopefully, the judge will oblige her ankles’ release so she can get to the bag but if not maybe she can learn to photoshop that bracelet out and give Rihanna a callback.

Prosecutors Want Brittish Locked Up For Violating Travel Restrictions

Brittish Williams’ ankle monitor isn’t only costing her money, it could potentially be costing her her freedom. Radar reports that prosecutors believe the reality star violated a court order with unauthorized travel.

Prosecutors allege that she admitted to two instances of traveling without approval; one to Dallas, Texas in December 2021 and one to Houston for a friend’s birthday because she “never missed her friend’s celebration.” The lawyers believe she’s not taking her restrictions seriously and they want her bond to be revoked so she’s thrown in jail until trial.

“She does not respect the gravity of the Indictment against her, or her bond conditions,” prosecutors said according to Radar. “Even though [Williams] was given extremely lenient travel conditions, [Williams] still violated these conditions simply because she wanted to,” they said. “Though she claimed the “last minute” trip to Dallas was work-related, her reasoning of not asking permission because she was afraid that authorization would be declined shows [Williams] is willing to violate bond conditions readily, and whenever it suits her, if she believes she will not get caught.”

As previously reported the reality star is charged with misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements to the IRS, and aggravated identity theft.