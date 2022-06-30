Bossip Video

Giveon talks about the technical difficulties he faced during his BET Awards performance while on The Tonight Show.

One of the most talked-about moments of the BET Awards was Giveon’s onstage performance, for all the wrong reasons. While Giveon took to the stage to bless the crowd with his voice, technology stood in the way of that blessing. Giveon’s facial expression during his performance showed his mic was having a mind of its own and was refusing to let him be great for those few moments of the night.

After the performance, social media got off all the jokes and memes as expected and the moment carried on throughout this week.

Giveon discusses his BET Awards performance mishap on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

This week, Giveon appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and addressed his iffy performance and made light of the situation. While he opened up about the situation jokingly, Fallon handed him another opportunity to make things right.

“Yes, I was joking. BET did not sabotage me. I’m positive BET supports me and would never purposefully alter my voice,” Giveon said while using autotune. “Anyway, I’m happy to be here, so happy to be here. And I know I can trust you guys, so thank you.”

It’s good to see Giveon taking some responsibility for the performance. Now, maybe social media can cut him some slack and let him live his life. You can watch the full segment below.