Givēon reacts to his BET Awards performance and blames technical issues while joking(?) that he was sabotaged.

Last night, Givēon was tasked with closing out a very successful 2022 BET Awards ceremony with a few of his fan favorites. As he attempted to serenade the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, he ran through a medley of his songs “Heartbreak Anniversary,” “For Tonight,” and “Lie Again” alongside a live band.

The resplendent R&Crooner’s voice stole the show on Sunday, but not for the reason you would expect. During his performance, he experienced technical difficulties and wasted no time heading to social media to talk about what went down.

Viewers noticed that he was egregiously off-key and gestured that he couldn’t hear himself while looking at his microphone.

Givēon Blames Technical Issues On His Microphone, Social Media Disagrees

Givēon switched microphones live on the air and despite him claiming that the mic was the issue, social media disagreed. Of course, it didn’t take long for the Justine Skye jokes to fly with folks claiming that the singer’s ex-girlfriend sabotaged him, not BET.

We’ll leave you to decide if he can sing or not but for now, let’s enjoy these jokes below. A post-Verzuz Ray J even caught a few strays on social.