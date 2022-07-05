Bossip Video

Kyrie Irving finally talks about being name-dropped on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album over his vaccine beliefs.

When the world was trying to rebound from COVID-19 and vaccines finally became available, some people didn’t trust science for whatever reason. People had different reasons like fear, religion, and even just a strong belief in their immune system. One of the most widely known people caught in the middle of anti-vaccine stances was Kyrie Irving.

While Kyrie never wanted to be a voice or symbol for anti-vaccine talking points, he was quickly in that position. The Nets star didn’t budge even while losing money and being away from his team.

Kyrie Irving finally reveals his thoughts on being named dropped by Kendrick Lamar

On Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, the rapper is at his most vulnerable and opens up about all aspects of life. On the track “Savior,” he raps about vaccines, COVID, and he questions Kyrie’s stance on both.

Seen a Christian say the vaccine mark of the beast Then he caught COVID and prayed the Pfizer for relief Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie Will I stay organic or hurt in this bed for two weeks? (You really wanna know?)

Kyrie is usually a homebody, but he popped out for the 2022 BET Awards and we finally got his response to the song.

While walking the red carpet, Kyrie called Kendrick’s lyrics “art” while saying that he hasn’t had a chance to speak with the rapper about the song.

