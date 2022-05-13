Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is here, let’s take a look at some highlights from the Compton artist’s latest offering.

Last night, after 5 long years, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers hit streaming services. We all knew the album would be big, but streaming services going down from traffic was unexpected.

Everyone came together like a social media family to listen and take in the art together. Here are a few highlights of King Kenny’s new album.

Pain, Trauma, and Healing– If this album features anything, it’s life experiences—from grief to daddy issues, which Kendrick talks about on “Father Time.” He even references seeing Drake and Kanye back together and how it made him question himself and how he has more healing to do.

Play

We Cry Together– This song has been described by most as a tough listen, but it’s a reality for so many. Toxic relationships live in a cycle of fighting and making up, which just isn’t good for the soul but is the life for many. Actress Taylour Paige showed up and showed out, and while the song makes us uncomfortable, a visual for this track may be needed.

Play

Savior– Another name drop that was quick to catch people’s attention was Kyrie Irving. Kyrie has notoriously been anti-vax and in the track, Kendrick talks about questioning Kyrie after contracting COVID. He also talks about seeing someone go from anti-vax to praying for help after catching COVID.

“Seen a Christian say the vaccine’s the mark of the beast / Then he caught COVID and prayed the Pfizer for relief / Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie / Will I stay organic or hurt in this bed for two weeks?”

Play

Auntie Diaries– Kendrick talks about his aunt becoming a trans man and being old enough to understand. He even takes it back to second grade, when kids would stare. He opens with his Auntie before talking about his favorite cousin who transitioned into a transgender woman much to the disbelief of their family, but Kendrick said he always knew.

Kendrick also talks about the usage of homophobic language due to ignorance and doing and knowing better know.

My favorite cousin said he’s returning the favor And following my auntie with the same behavior Demetrius is Mary-Ann now He’s more confident to live his plan now But the family in disbelief this time Convincing themselves, “He ain’t living discreet, he’s fine” They said they never seen it in him, but I seen it The Barbie dolls played off reflection of Venus He built a wall so tall you couldn’t climb over He didn’t laugh as hard when the kids start joking “F****t(3x)” we ain’t know no better Middle school kids with no filter, however I had to be very mindful of my good cousin I knew exactly who he was, but I still loved him

Play

Mother I Sober– This record, from start to finish, feels like a reflection of life. Kendrick talks about the traumas he’s experienced, like his mother being abused and not being able to do anything about it at a young age. In verse two, he talks about becoming famous, but life still not being easy.

In verse three, he talks about trauma resurfacing as he wrote this very song. The song ends with Kendrick setting himself and others free while his kids thank him for breaking generational curses, doesn’t get much better than that.