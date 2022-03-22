Bossip Video

VIOLA continues its multi-year partnership with NBA legend Allen Iverson by releasing its latest strain Iverson ’01 exclusively in Michigan.

Last summer, Al Harrington’s VIOLA cannabis announced a multi-year deal with NBA legend Allen Iverson. The first strain launched featured the signature purple branding on the packaging and even more purple inside the actual flower. Now, the brand is continuing their parentership with AI and launching Iverson ’01 exclusively in Michigan.

“I’m excited to continue the partnership with my brother Al and bring our newest strain to Detroit,” said Iverson. “Everything I do is for the fans, and this is no different.”

“We’re excited to launch IVERSON in the Michigan market with 70+ valued partners. Although we would’ve loved to visit every location, with scheduling we had to narrow it down to a handful. We look forward to everyone trying ‘01 and meeting Chuck and I at the in-stores” said Viola CEO, Al Harrington.

Ahead of the strain launch, the brand and Iverson announced the strain with a 313 Day concert featuring Kash Doll, Babyface Ray and more. The indica-dominant Detroit cultivated hybrid, IVERSON 01,’ is a cross between F1 Durban, Gushers and Runtz.

Iverson will be making stops at a few dispensaries this weekened starting with Bazonzoes in Walled Lake at 3 PM. Followed by 3Fifteen Cannabis in Hamtramck at 5 PM. On Saturday Iverson will visit Skymint in Hazel Park at 1 PM, at 2:15 he will drop by Liv in Ferndale and then at 3:45 he will stop by Herbology in River Rouge.