‘Sex Sells’ Exclusive: Coitus Connoisseur WeezyWTF Contemplates Whether She Qualifies As A Sex Worker

WeezyWTF is back!

“WHOREible Decisions” podcast host WeezyWTF returns as host of the 8-episode second season of “Sex Sells,” with guests Sofia Franklin (Call Her Daddy), Sarunas Jackson (Insecure), Charlamagne and more, to explore the booming business of sexual health and sex-positivity. On a mission to destigmatize sexuality by shining a light on the business of sex while promoting sex-positivity, on tonight’s episode of “Sex Sells” Weezy speaks with Certified Sexologist and Founder of “The Cowgirl Workout,” Tyomi Morgan, to discuss her journey in sex education, her passion for empowering women, and the continued success of her business.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode where Weezy chats with licensed clinical therapist, Jet Setting Jasmine, Owner of Jet Setting Jasmine LLC. and Co-Founder of Royal Fetish Films and explores what it means to be a sex worker — and whether the term applies to her!

Check it out below:

That’s definitely an interesting conversation. Do you think society will ever completely destigmatize sex work?

Here’s more about “Sex Sells.”

Fuse Show “Sex Sells” Explores Sexual Health And Sex Work From A Sex Positive Perspective

When we talk about sexual health, we mean business – and business is booming. Former tech executive-turned podcaster, producer and host WeezyWTF is back with her famous friends to celebrate entrepreneurs with businesses relating to sexual health and sex positivity.

With the success of apps like OnlyFans, and sex-positivity further pushing into the mainstream, the opportunity to entrepreneurs to create success in sex-related industries is exploding. From visiting a strip club to find out just how much money the business actually makes, to discussing the benefits of forming a corporation with a clinical sex therapist specializing in intimacy, WeezyWTF and guests continue to unapologetically demystify and shine a light on the business of sex.

“The last several years have seen a boom in entrepreneurship with thousands of Americans marrying their passions with business acumen, and these rapidly evolving business are especially fertile ground for a new wave of innovators,” said Marc Leonard, Head of Content and Marketing, Fuse Media. “Fuse is proud to join WeezyWTF in shining a light on these business owners who are experiencing success while working to destigmatize conversations around sex and pleasure.”

Season two of Sex Sells features entrepreneurs and special guests including Sofia Franklyn (Call Her Daddy), Charlamagne, Sarunas Jackson (Insecure), Mandii B (co-host of Whoreible Decisions), rapper Freddie Gibbs, Jet Setting Jasmine, Tyla Gomez (The Only Fan), Pokmi co-founder and CEO Nils Lataillade, Lena The Plug and more.

A new episode of “Sex Sells” airs tonight, Wednesday, July 6 at 11:00pm ET on Fuse/Fuse+.