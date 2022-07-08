Bossip Video

Jayland Walker‘s homicide at the hands of the Akron Police Department has ignited protests nationwide in his honor in order to push the agenda for justice. Despite the department’s best attempt at trying to tamper with public opinion by suggesting that Walker fired upon the officers pursuing him, we don’t believe them, they need more people.

Breonna Taylor’s Mother And Jacob Blake’s Father Arrested At Jayland Walker Protest

Black lives still matter. They always have and they always will. The citizens of this country will no longer stand idly by and watch police kill brothas and sistas without raising their voices and a whole lot of hell. Such hellraising was afoot in Akron, Ohio where Jayland Walker was gunned down with 60 gunshot wounds from 90 rounds fired by a bevy of police officers. It should be noted that the 30 “misses” are rounds that could have killed multiple people in the same way that an intentional mass shooting would. Maybe these bacon boys should get better trained but we digress.

Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., and Breonna Taylor’s mother, Bianca Austin, were both in attendance to lend their support to Walker’s family and the community at large. Unfortunately, both Blake Sr. and Austin can relate all-too-well to the pain, anger, and frustration that the Walker family feeling at this very minute. According to ABCNews, both insult and injury were compounded when both Austin and Blake Sr. were arrested on first-degree misdemeanor rioting charges Wednesday night.

Yes, you read that correctly, rioting charges. According to Journal Times, Blake Sr. was also hospitalized following his arrest as his harrowing interaction with police aggravated his heart condition. As of Thursday, Blake remained in the hospital in non-critical condition. There are no available details surrounding the arrest of Bianca Austin.

Black folks have been sacrificing their bodies to get justice and true freedom in America for hundreds of years, shame that we still find ourselves in that same position.