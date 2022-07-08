Bossip Video

Prosecutors allege Gunna reportedly had a nurse try and smuggle a bag filled with cocaine and marijuana into Fulton County jail.

Yesterday Gunna was denied bond once again in relation to the ongoing YSL Rico case in Fulton County Georgia. Prosecutors have argued their fears of witness tampering and have alleged that some witnesses claimed that they’ve been threatened. Witnesses claim they fear for their lives and the lives of their families leading into the trial set to start in January. Prosecutors used the witnesses claims and his gang ties to fruther push he is a danger to society if he were to be released.

“He is a member of the Shady Park Crips out of south Fulton,” prosecutors said in court Thursday. “He is under an investigation at this point in time by more than one law enforcement agency concerning at least two homicides committed by that gang during this time.”

Yesterday a long-standing rumor was confirmed by prosecutors that a nurse did in fact try to smuggle drugs into Fulton County Jail.

Gunna reportedly had a nurse attempt to smuggle drugs into Fulton County Jail.

According to WSBTV, prosecutors on May 14th a nurse was caught smuggling a bag of marijuana and cocaine into the jail. She was stopped when a deputy approached her on suspicion she had the alleged drugs. She reportedly dropped the drugs and took off from the Fulton County jail. Of course, prosecutors claim the drugs were for Gunna but have yet to show any proof of that claim. Gunna’s lawyer and parents were stunned by the claims and said they just want a fair process for Gunna.

“All they’re looking for is their son to get a fair shake, and they don’t think that’s happening so far,” attorney Steve Sadow said on behalf of Gunna’s parents. “None of the allegations made today, these so-called new allegations, are accurate,” Sadow said.

For now, Gunna will stay in jail until the trial starts in January.