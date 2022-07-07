Bossip Video

Gunna has been denied bond again in the YSL RICO case as prosecutors claim witnesses have already been threatened ahead of trial.

Since the indictment against Young Thug and YSL label was unsealed, it has been pure chaos on every front. On one hand, there are several pages of allegations against Thug and 27 other people. On the other hand, so far, all we’ve seen as evidence is song lyrics presented by the state.

Young Thug and his label 300 have been vocal about not having lyrics used in court. They have also pointed out how racism plays a part as no other genre of music ever faces these challenges when it comes to their art. Gunna is another member of YSL who has been arrested in connection to the case, mainly being guilty by association. Many suspected when Gunna applied for the bond, he might be the only person to receive one, but he was denied with a court date set for January 2023.

Gunna denied bond for the second time as prosecutors claim witnesses have been threatened

According to 11Alive, Gunna’s bond has been denied again. Gunna only faces one count of conspiracy to violate RICO aka being a gang member. The denial comes one day after the New York Times reported witnesses have allegedly already been threated by Young Thug and his YSL associates “numerous times”. Witnesses claim to fear for their lives and for their families if they testify. For now, Gunna and Young Thug will remain behind bars until their trial starts in January.