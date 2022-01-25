Bossip Video

Attention “BestFrans”, school is almost in session for ALLBLK’s weekly talk-variety series that’s gearing up for a star-studded second season.

Social Society hosted by social media superstar/actor Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) is back Monday, February 7 with a fresh new look and a bigger society.

For season two Kendall’s bringing in three fresh faces to join him as cohosts; Angela Simmons (Growing Up Hip Hop), Reginae Carter (Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta), and Kendra G. (radio personality for Chicago’s WGCI Morning Show).

This season, the co-hosts will welcome your favorite celebrities, influencers, and Black culture experts for epic discussions on lifestyle, love, politics, and everything in between. Created by Sheena D. Carter, and executive produced by both Carter and Latisha Fortune, Social Society will continue to deliver the perfect blend of comedy and commentary by presenting an unrestricted mix of guest stars, memorable moments, and interviews that challenge society’s discomfort with issues facing the culture.

In the inaugural season, Kendall Kyndall welcomed a rotation of social media’s leading ladies, such as Jasmine Luv (@luv_jjp), Khadeen Ellis (@khadeeniam), and Jennah Brittany (@missjaydmv), as co-hosts to help deliver thoughtful commentary and a boost of weekly motivation. Additionally BOSSIP’s own Deputy Editor Dani Canada and BOSSIP on WE tv alum Tyler Chronicles, also made guest appearances and provided witty banter and takes on pop culture.

With each episode curated around specific themes like Black entrepreneurship, relationships, and financial literacy, season one saw these topics amplified by notable guest interviews with NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Da Brat, Blac Chyna, Pastor John Gray, and more.

Season 2 encourages audiences to join Kyndall, Simmons, Carter, and Kendra G. as they bring celebrities and social media influencers together for lots of laughs and a fresh look into the week’s trending topics.

Speaking on the show’s sophomore season, creator and executive producer, Sheena D. Carter shared,

“We’re excited to be back to work with the ALLBLK team as we look forward to a successful sophomore season with our amazing new hosts! Connecting with the culture and inspiring thought-provoking conversations remains a top priority for our show. This season’s special guests and unfiltered interviews will allow our viewers to tap into what’s happening in the culture in a format that is authentic and relatable to them.”

“We love being able to continuously engage with ALLBLK subscribers and round out our programming mix with a weekly show that features topical talk, music, comedy and great guests,” adds Brett Dismuke, General Manager of ALLBLK and WE tv. “Season two will build on everything we’ve done with this show so far – entertaining and educating our viewers, highlighting the best of what social media has to offer, and most importantly, showcasing the Black experience from every possible angle. We could not be more excited to welcome Angela, Reginae, and Kendra G. as regular hosts, alongside the incomparable Kendall Kyndall. Mondays are about to be lit!”

Society returns to ALLBLK on Monday, February 7—-will YOU be watching?

Social Society is a production of Big Little Sis Media, a joint venture between Carter’s IV League Creative and Fortune’s Great Fortune Films. Executive produced by Carter, Fortune and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, Season 2 of Social Society will feature 15 episodes, airing weekly on Mondays.