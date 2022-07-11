Bossip Video

A homeless man viciously attacked silver-medal Olympian Kim Glass over the weekend according to TMZ. She has shared several videos of her injuries that will likely make you recoil in horror and make you angry that someone would randomly inflict this type of damage to someone unprovoked. The volleyballer says she was at lunch with a friend Saturday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles when she noticed a man with something in his hand.

“He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes and as I turned to go tell my friend, ‘I think something’s, like, wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit a car,’ before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here.”

The report states that the man threw whatever the object was and it smashed directly into Kim’s eye. Whatever it was must have been very heavy because the swelling and bruising on her eye looks extremely painful. Below is a video of what Kim looks like at this moment, there is some blood so we would advise you to take caution before you press play…

Can you imagine?? Fortunately, several witnesses to the incident held the man down until police arrived. Subsequently, the man was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. Not sure what this guy’s mental health status is but ultimately he needs to be put somewhere where he can’t hurt anyone else.