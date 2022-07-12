Bossip Video

Is there anything weirder than expecting a child at the same time as one of your parents? You’ll have to ask Jhené Aiko.

Just last week, fans were delighted to learn that Jhené Aiko and her longtime boyfriend, Big Sean, are expecting their first child together. Congratulations were flowing to the couple after photos of the singer with her growing bump surfaced online, which led to the two of them posting their own thank you messages on social media.

This has to be a special time in the pair’s life, getting ready to welcome their first child together–and for Jhené, a younger sibling for her daughter, 13-year-old Namiko. But, it looks like their bundle of joy won’t be the only new addition to the family as Aiko’s father just revealed that he is expecting a child, as well.

In the video shared to Dr. Karamo Chilombo’s Instagram, he can be seen standing next to the mother of his child as they reveal if they’re having a boy or a girl, which ends up being a boy.

In the comment section, Jhené extended her well wishes by writing, “congratulations” with a blue heart emoji.

A new addition to the family is a joyous occasion, regardless, even if that means being pregnant at the same time as your dad’s much younger girlfriend. Hey, Jhené doesn’t seem too bothered by the news, so it looks like her little one will have a built-in playmate in her soon-to-be-born baby brother.

Congratulations to the whole fam!