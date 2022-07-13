MAFS Exclusive Clip: Justin Tells Alexis He’s Celibate & Her Whole Demeanor Changes ‘Oh, God!’

A “Married At First Sight” groom is sharing some shocking news with his bride and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see the continuation of Alexis and Justin’s wedding.

As previously reported, things seem to be going well for the 6’8 digital marketing specialist and his logistics specialist bride. The two kissed at the altar and Justin was enamored by his wife’s beauty.

“Gosh, you are stunning,” said Justin. “God did good, oooh you did good!” he added.

Alexis however admitted to having some hangups about his height but was remaining optimistic.

“6’8 is a bit much,” admitted Alexis. “I asked for tall but that’s a bit much, that’s uncomfortably tall.”

Play

Now it looks like there might be something else “uncomfortable” about Justin for Alexis.

“Married At First Sight” Season 15 Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Alexis and Justin having their first dance and sparks are clearly flying as the newlywed couple kisses again in front of their family and friends.

“I love this,” says Justin while gazing into Alexis’ eyes. “I wanna have a moment where I can just stare at you.” “You wanna kiss me,” says a teasing Alexis before she gives Justin another smooch.

Unfortunately, the cute moment is cut short when Alexis asks Justin; “when’s the last time you kissed somebody?”

“A year and a half ago,” admits Justin. “I’ve also been celibate for a year and a half by choice.” “Oh, God!” says a shocked Alexis before announcing the news to her friends. “He’s CELIBANT [sic]!” says the bride.

“You don’t wanna hear your man’s celibant, [sic]” Alexis adds to the #MAFS cameras. “I hope it’s not off-limits to me like I can’t get none. I’m gonna be struggling!”

POOR THING! Do YOU think Justin will break his celibacy for his bride? We have a feeling he just might…

Watch Justin shock Alexis with his celibacy reveal below.

Play

A new episode of”Married at First Sight” airs TONIGHT Wednesday, July 13, at 8!