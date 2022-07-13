‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Brat Is Determined To Make New Music AND A Baby!

We LOVE this energy Brat has been giving over the last few years.

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” and we’re excited to share an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. Last week we watched Brat and Judy get happily hitched and this week the couple return home from their honeymoon and have LOTS on their plates to prepare.

In the clip below Brat and R Dot meet up in the studio to record, but they end up having a heated discussion about how she plans to put out a record while having a baby.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Brat wants it all and we love that for her! She’s absolutely right to point out all the shining examples of women who have been successful moms and professionals. We also love that she’s going after ALL of her dreams. We should all be doing this!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat and Judy return home from their honeymoon and are devasted by troubles at home. They struggle with who should carry their baby. Brat is busy with her music career and Judy confronts Elly about the massive overspending on the wedding.

Whew chile. This episode is building up to be a big one.

A brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy​” airs Thursday, July 14 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?