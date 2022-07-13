Keke Palmer is sizzling on the big screen and the cover of Glamour for their July issue.

Inside the cover story, Keke talks about growing up in the spotlight, getting good game from her mother and her Hollywood inspirations

as well as her social media presence and role in Jordan Peele’s latest film NOPE.

Check out photos from the spread as well as some quotes from Glamour below:

On finding balance:

“I’ve continuously tried to learn how to continue to grow and balance my relationship with my love for my career or my passion in the arts, and who I am outside of that as a person. I keep learning about myself, and I keep adjusting. It’s ever-growing and ever-changing.”

On how her mom has influenced her:

“My mom always encouraged me to do everything. She told me I didn’t have to stick to one thing. She gave me people to admire in that way, like Sammy Davis Jr., Judy Garland, and even Queen Latifah. And she made me feel like creativity was not subjugated to just one medium and that I could always express it in different ways.”

On working with Jordan Peele:

“It means everything. What I love about Jordan Peele is that he normalizes Black people in leading roles. And being in the leading role is no commentary on being Black.”

On Black representation in film:

“However, it is about normalizing and putting Blacks and people of color at the forefront. Telling their narratives and stories effortlessly that includes their culture, but doesn’t tie their identity to being Black in a way that’s victimized or subservient. It’s important for creators like Jordan Peele, actors, and all of us, to continue to push that envelope as it pertains to Black representation being very robust because we are robust people.”

On what she loves and hates about social media:

“Sometimes it just requires you to have a lot of accountability on what you choose to give your attention to online because if you go too left and not enough right, you’re going to end up in the deep. That’s what makes the internet great, but also somewhat spooky.”

On the legacy she wants to leave behind:

“When I think about Queen Latifah or Ice Cube, these are some of the people that helped start my career. Because of their success, I got an opportunity. Many young people want to find a way to get into the business and think that the only way you could be is onscreen. We’ve got gaffers, we’ve got key grips, and we have people that work in electric. I hope one day I can be in a position to produce and create opportunities for people in my community, not just on-screen but behind the screen.”

On what she has learned in her 20s and what she wants to do next:

“This chapter is like the end of the first Renaissance Age book, and now we’re going into the next chapter where I expand that Renaissance. And that can be as much behind the screen as I have been in front of the screen. I’m excited to produce more, write, direct, and provide other opportunities for more people interested in doing behind-the-scenes work.”

Check out the full story at Glamour.com