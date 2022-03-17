Bossip Video

Keke SZN

Our fave Keke Palmer is thriving in her renaissance era where she’s secured starring roles in Jordan Peele’s upcoming Horror Epic ‘NOPE,’ Disney Plus reboot ‘The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder,’ Pixar space adventure ‘Lightyear,’ and buzzy revenge drama ‘Alice’ that opened at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

In writer-director Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, an enslaved woman named Alice (Keke Palmer) yearns for freedom while working on a rural Georgia plantation.

After a violent clash with its brutal and disturbed owner Paul Bennet (Jonny Lee Miller), Alice flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway soon discovering the year is actually 1973.

Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank (Common), she is terrified and disoriented by her harrowing escape but gradually lets Frank introduce her to the wonders of contemporary life: the music of Stevie Wonder, the telephone…and freedom.

Inspired by true events that occurred more than a century after the abolition of slavery, ‘Alice’ mixes extraordinary and little-known historical fact with thrilling fiction in a modern empowerment story set in the post-Civil Rights Era American South.

“People will benefit from seeing how easily we can be tricked,” said Palmer. “We all have to choose the life we want and set our own boundaries continuously. We have to fight for that whether it’s the 1800s or the 1970s or the 2020s. Sometimes it hurts, but it is worth doing it for those coming after you and those that came before.”

We caught up with the lovable star who talked ‘Alice,’ her booming renaissance era, strong Black characters she loves, ‘Touched By An Angel,’ and more in our interview you can enjoy below:

‘Alice’ opens in theaters tomorrow, March 18th.