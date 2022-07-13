‘Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female’ Exclusive Clip: Deja Thinks Shana’s Somehow Involved In The Abductions

ALLBLK’s fan-favorite anthology series “Terror Lake Drive” is back for a new season and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

The second season of the 7-episode scripted series premiered on June 23 and it’s dubbed “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female.” This season takes place two years after the chain of events that traumatized the tenants of the Freeman Lake Apartments in season one…bringing a new and unsuspecting tenant to the mystifying lakeside apartment complex.

A press release notes that the series is created and written by Jerry LaMothe (Blackout) and Kajuana S. Marie and season two follows Deja (Pascale Armand, Eclipsed), a traveling nurse, who recently completed an assignment in Austin, Texas. Much to the dismay of her friends and colleagues, Deja accepts a position at the newly constructed Atlanta University Hospital. Amid her housing quest, she meets an awkwardly shy and eclectic Doula named Shana (Yolonda Ross, The Chi), a nursing student at the university who is seeking a roommate – single Black female preferred.

Oblivious to its checkered past, Deja makes herself at home with Shana at Freeman Lake, while unknowingly becoming a target of the latest eerie coincidences to inhabit the troubled apartment complex.

Additional cast this season includes Charles Malik Whitfield (Chicago Med), Keith Arthur Bolden (Black Lightning, Cobra Kai), Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns) and Kendrick Cross (Ambitions). With Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of ATL) and Reginae Carter (Social Society, Pride & Prejudice ATL) in supporting roles.

Play

“Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” Exclusive Clip

On a new episode of “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” streaming Thursday, July 14, Deja has a sneaking suspicion that Shana is involved with the missing women.

“There’s something I wanna tell you but I don’t wanna tell you without freaking you out,” says Shana. “What?! That you’re involved?” says Deja. “I already figured that out.”

Shana tries to plead her case and says there are “very powerful people” involved but Deja won’t hear it and she’s ready to call the authorities.

“I’m going to the police!” says Deja.

“You don’t wanna do that,” says a suddenly very serious Shana while accusing Deja of being” asleep.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

A new episode of “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” streams tomorrow July 14 on ALLBLK.