On Wednesday’s episode of “Married At First Sight” viewers saw a “boss lady” accountant happily wed an adventurous day trader, but will their initial chemistry add up to a loving marriage?

That’s the question fans are asking after watching #MAFS season 15 bride Stacia, 37, marry Nate, 34, in front of their family and friends. The two hit things off at the altar even amid hearing embarrassing notes from their friends about their quirks.

Stacia’s wedding guests shared her numerous accomplishments including two degrees but warned her stranger spouse that she sleeps with her eyes open…

and Nate’s guests embarrassed him by telling Stacia that he’s a “freak in the sheets.”

“Where they do that at?!” asked Nate. “We’ll talk about that kind of stuff later.”

The two then exchanged vows before sealing things with a kiss.

“I vow to be your dance partner, even if we’re the only ones dancing and it’s a little offbeat,” said Stacia. “I vow to honor you, to respect you, and to cherish you as my husband, today and every day.” “I’m excited to experience this new chapter with you, Stacia,” said Nate. “And as a husband, I will be your rock. And I promise to be the calm in any storm. I will be faithful to you, and I’ll provide vision when needed.”

#MAFS watchers wondered what extremely successful Stacia who buys and flips properties would think about Nate admitting that he at one point sold DVDs and fake Louis Vuitton bags in barbershops to make ends meet.

On the #MAFS After Party, however, Stacia told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that she didn’t mind at all.

“He’s a hustler so I appreciated it as long as he’s not doing it now and did it when he was younger,” said Stacia who joked that she would check the serial number on any designer bags he gifts her.

Ultimately fans have some questions about what could happen next for Stacia and Nate especially considering that the groom was so enamored by his bride’s size and whittled waistline.

Red flag or nah?

We’re hoping that things work out for the couple.

What do YOU think about strict Stacia wedding “freak in the sheets” Nate???