Bossip Video

Daniel Kaluuya is revealing that he’s been “stripped eway” from Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This November, Marvel Studios will release the sequel to the massively successful blockbuster, Black Panther. The sequel has been kept under tight wraps with not much info available about the next installment, Wakanda Forever.

One major hurdle the movie is facing is the loss of its main character, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after a private battle with colon cancer. Marvel has revealed they will pay tribute to Boseman in the sequel that will be directed by Ryan Coogler.

Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Will Not Reprise Role Of W’Kabi For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

According to Deadline, they have confirmed that Daniel Kaluuya will not return for Wakanda Forever. Daniel portrayed W’Kabi, the leader of security for the Border tribe in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s original Black Panther film, but has been absent ever since.

Kaluuya reportedly had to exit the upcoming Wakanda Forever project due to scheduling conflicts with him already filming Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror flick, Nope. Even with his absence from the film, there could still be some opportunities for him to return in the future as this is Marvel and anything can happen.