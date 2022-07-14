Bossip Video

Lauren London is one of the most beloved figures in Los Angeles, but she might not be able to stay in the city she loves much longer.

Earlier this week, London sat down with Angie Martinez for a rare interview on the host’s IRL podcast, where she opened up about her life following the death of her longtime love, Nipsey Hussle.

While speaking on grief and seeking healing, Lauren said, "Girl, I done read every book, they could tell you, all the books…I prayed really hard when I heard he had got shot and so then I felt like 'oh, did my prayer, oh my prayer didn't work?'"

Lauren London Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Nipsey Hussle Tribute On ‘The Heart Part 5’ She continued, “I remember hearing people used to say ‘you know you don’t really have a relationship ’til you question God’ and I had a lot of questions afterwards, real ones.”

Angie Martinez went on to talk about watching Nipsey’s funeral, telling Lauren she was regal during the ceremony.

“I just felt like it was surreal,” London responded. “I can honestly say God was carrying me through that, cause there was no way. I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was gonna wear sweats.”

As for why she didn’t end up wearing those sweats, LL revealed that Diddy was the one who encouraged her not to.

“Somebody pulled me aside. Puff. Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look, bud. You have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.’”

Is Lauren London Leaving LA?

Now, Lauren has been living in Los Angeles–without Nipsey–since 2019, which she admits isn’t easy. Even though she loves the city she was born and raised in, she has thoughts of leaving all the time.

“I want to move all the time. I just know it’s not the right time for my family if I move,” London said. “I love L.A. It’s tattooed on me. Til’ the death of me I love L.A. but it’s too heavy for me right now.” She continued, “It’s not even that, cause he’s in my house everywhere and I sleep and wake up with him on my mind so I’m in it. It’s just that L.A. feels really heavy, it feels heavy for me…I’m staying put right now, and then I just don’t think it’s like a good time for the rest of our family that loves us and wants to make sure they have a close eye on us. But yeah, I would go to the desert.”

Check out the full interview down below: