Settling down or just on set?

Nick Cannon is being accused of bigtime trolling after posting a set of photos on Instagram Thursday, July 14 that are very much giving “newly engaged” vibes, despite Cannon’s frequent admissions around his struggles with monogamy and relationships.

In the first image, Nick, 41 embraces a beautiful but unrecognizable woman. The pair intimately face one another with their foreheads and noses touching. In the second photo, Cannon holds open a box with a giant engagement ring inside.

Cannon captioned the images, “I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do… 💍”

The comments under the post are entirely in shambles with most people questioning the validity of the images. Skeptical fans mostly seem aligned with the belief that Cannon is teasing an upcoming music video.

“This gotta be a music video cuz IKYFL 😩,” read one comment, while another questioned, “What movie is this for?”

Do you think Cannon is truly ready to become a husband again? Are your bets on a movie or a music video?

To be fair, Nick recently told the ‘All the Way with Shelley Wade’ podcast that he’s a hopeless romantic so he’s not completely ruling out the idea of another marriage:

“I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it. I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God ain’t done with me. We gonna figure it out.”

Speaking of failing miserably, Cannon also is continuing to reflect his fairy tale marriage to Mariah Carey and whether there’s any hope of a reconciliation. Cannon and Carey were wed in 2008 and divorced in 2016.

Cannon spoke about where he currently stands with his ex-wife during an appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show, describing their current relationship as friends and their marriage as a fantasy love:

“We’re still close friends, the best of friends, great parents together. I appreciate that time in my life,” Cannon says. “Obviously we’ve all grown and evolved and went separate ways. But it was still like the biggest fantasy of my life.”

He further clarified his comments in an interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner, saying:

“I was talking about the fantasy of it all. I was like, ‘Yo, if I could have that same vibe of where I was at that state in my life and that age, of course I would do that all over again,” he explains. “But I’m not.” Cannon added, “Clearly, there is a lot going on in my life now that’s completely different from that.”

And while Cannon didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of reuniting, the father of seven (soon to be 8, 9 and possibly 10) acknowledged that he now comes with more than a fair share of baggage:

“Mariah don’t want me. I just show up will all my thousand kids, like, ‘Hey, I’m back.'”

Interestingly enough Cannon will be back on ET Friday, July 15 on location in the Bahamas, co-hosting AND giving ET a first look at his new music video for his single, “Eyes Closed.”

You think that could be where the IG images came from?