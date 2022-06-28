Bossip Video

Monogamy might be for Nick Cannon after all. We think????

The Wild ‘N Out creator/persistent procreator, who was previously married to Mariah Carey for six years, recently opened up about the topic during an interview on the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast. While discussing his latest single “I Do” featuring Chris Brown, Cannon shared that he constantly thinks about the possibility of remarrying, hence the title of the new track.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, Shelley. So, I love the concept,” the Masked Singer host explained.

“I love the ceremony of it. I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God aint done with me. We gonna figure it out.”

According to the 41-year-old celeb, there are a few traits that his special someone would need to possess in order for him to consider jumping the broom again.

“I think, as I’m growing, I mean, I’ve probably had a few midlife crises,” the Nickolodean alum said, later adding, “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into, and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me.”

It would take one unique woman to “understand” Mr. Cannon, given his unorthodox relationship past and his bountiful brood of 8 children. Cannon and Carey share two children together: 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. The Drumline actor also shares 12-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Earlier this month, the 31-year-old social media influencer announced that she would be expecting the star’s ninth child. Additionally, Cannon shares 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and an 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Real estate agent and model Bre Tiesi, is also expecting a baby boy with the California native.

Nick Cannon opens up about his favorite Love Language

Elsewhere in the interview, the former America’s Got Talent host gushed about his favorite Love Languages, and apparently, the N’Credible Entertainment founder has a thing for “acts of service.”

No, not physical touch.

“When I say service, it’s more about servitude….You can serve each other and where you’re weak, they’re strong,” Cannon clarified.

“And if I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I can probably rock with for life.”

It seems like Nick Cannon might be warming up to the idea of marriage because his current stance is completely different from what he said on The It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast back in May. The Power 106 radio host previously said he wasn’t keen about getting the “government involved” in his relationship.

“Like, that whole paperwork stuff? Nah. But if it’s something on a spiritual or holistic ritual…we can go have a ceremony somewhere,” he added at the time.

Things haven’t been the same for the rapper and comedian since his divorce from Mariah Carey. The couple jumped the broom in 2008 but broke up in 2014. Cannon and Carey completely finalized their divorce in 2016.

“That, to me, was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” he told host Raquel Harper about his marriage to the five-time Grammy winner. “And for that to have come to an end, as well, is like, ‘Why would I go back if I couldn’t make that work out right?'”

Sounds like heartbreak to us…but surely there’s hope for Cannon on the love front, right?

What do you think about Nick Cannon’s new stance on marriage? Tell us down below!