Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!

People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”

She believes all the shade and hate stems from jealously which she could never relate to. She tweeted, “Ppl really be jealous fr. I can never be no jealous ass bitch!”

Yung Miami made it very clear that she and Diddy go together “real bad” in her first podcast episode of Caresha Please and while the two haven’t officially come out as an exclusive couple, they have been spotted out on dates quite regularly.

The pair most recently took a trip to Paris together and Caresha made sure to include a picture of them holding hands in her swipe on Instagram.

During her interview with Diddy the two admitted to enjoying each other’s company and having fun.

“We go have dates, we’re friends,” Diddy said. “We go to exotic locations, we have great times. We got to strip clubs, church. I’m gonna take you to church…We’re dating.”

Yung Miami has no problem being vocal about her feelings for Diddy. At this year’s 2022 BET Awards, she sat front row to support her boo as he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award. She proudly held up a “GO PAPI!” sign during his speech.

While it was a supportive gesture, things got a little awkward when he thanked his ex-girlfriend Cassie for being there for him during rough times. Outside of thanking Cassie, he also did a Kim Porter tribute during his performance.

Did he mention or thank his current boo sitting front row and center? The answer would be no and viewers watching took to Instagram and Twitter to give their thoughts on how he made a fool out of Miami.

“That man thanked every woman in his life including CASSIE…. EXCEPT the woman holding up the ‘Go Papi’ sign… ,” social media and TV personality Jessie Woo tweeted.

While a number of people thought she looked crazy, a lot of fans praised her for supporting her boo.

After responding to users online about they opinions she eventually made a statement that stood by her decision to support Diddy.

Support who supports you! & never give a fuck what ppl say 💅🏾🥰🥰 GO PAPI 🗣🗣

Sure enough Caresha got the last laugh when Diddy later thanked her for her support during that special moment. On Instagram, he wrote that that was “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me.”

It seems like Yung Miami is living her best life and excelling at the same time. Her podcast Caresha Please sits at #1 in the world again after only releasing two episodes. I currently has 2.7 million views on Youtube after being released two days ago.

One thing is for sure, Yung Miami is going to do what she wants, and enjoy collecting a bag while doing it! Have you tuned into her latest episode of the Caresha Please podcast? Are you a fan? Let us know below!