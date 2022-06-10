Welp, it looks like rumors of a certain Bad Boy Records mogul canoodling with a City Girl are true.

Diddy was a guest on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast/show and he confirmed that they’re indeed a thing—although he’s technically still single.

During the interview, Miami asked Diddy about his relationship status and he responded; “I’m single, but I’m dating.”

The new Revolt TV host followed up by asking, “so what we is” and Diddy made things more clear;

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends,” Diddy said. He added, “We go to exotic locations, we have great times. We go to strip clubs. Church.” Church,” responded Miami. “Immaa take you to church,” said Diddy. “I love that,” responded Diddy’s City Girl crush with a smile.

Later in the interview, Yung Miami also spoke about her own relationship status and she put Diddy through the wringer.

“You single, but we go together,” said Miami. “So how would you feel if I be telling people that I’m single cause we go together?” “Hold on…” said a seemingly nervous Diddy while Miami continued. “We go together now?” “Real bad,” replied the rapper.

WELP!

They also discussed Miami’s “Rap Freaks” verse where she referenced Diddy and said;

“I like bad boys, no hoe s*** Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches. And put yo’ rich a** to sleep, buenas noches.”

The bar referenced a video Diddy previously posted on social media recalling when he was impoverished and awakened by exactly 15 roaches on his face.

In addition to speaking on their relationship status and her “Rap Freaks” verse, Diddy and Miami also discussed her BIG Twitter war with his rumored on-again/off-again fling, Gina Huynh.

Diddy Reacts To Yung Miami And Gina Huynh’s Twitter Beef

Just a few weeks ago Miami was embroiled in a NASTY war of words with Diddy’s other maybe bae, Gina Huynh.

As previously reported Gina had a war of words on social media with Yung Miami after Gina made it clear that she was at the Billboard Music Awards to support Diddy while he hosted the ceremony—even though Miami was also in attendance as well.

Things escalated between Gina and Miami after Gina made several posts alluding to her ties to Diddy including one captioned, “Love, Love, Love” hinting at her relationship with the Bad Boy mogul who officially adopted the moniker, Sean Love Combs.

That prompted Miami to tweet;

and cuss-outs and chaos ensued.

At one point Gina wondered why Miami was “so pressed” considering that she was a City Girl, and the “Act Up” rapper responded:

“I am and that’s why I f****d with yo n***a & ain’t coming off him idc how many pics you post.”

When Miami brought up her Twitter feud with Gina to Diddy, the Revolt TV head told her that it was “messy.”

“It was messy,” said Diddy. “It was one of those days you know and so I had to polish things up, had to press the reset button. Boom and keep it moving cause I’m not trying to get messy. I’m just trying to live my life, have a good time, and stay out the way, but do whatever the f*ck I want to do.” “Oh, okay, so you acting bad?!” responded Miami. “Acting all the way bad,” confirmed Diddy.

Watch Diddy “act all the way bad” with Yung Miami on Caresha Please below.