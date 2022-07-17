Congratulations, Bennifer! Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Married In Block-Spinning Secret Sin City Wedding

The sixth time really is the charm!

One of Hollywood’s most famous couples finally made it official-official. TMZ reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married. Fans expecting the typical JLo show-stopping spectacle may be disappointed. However, eloping to the desert sounds like something straight out of one of her romcoms.

A source close to the happy couple confirmed to TMZ that they did make it all the way to the altar this weekend. Court records show Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez applied for a marriage license on Saturday, July 16.

Back in April, BOSSIP reported that Ben put a ring on it (again). The Justice League actor didn’t waste time since the couple reunited nearly 20 years after their first relationship. Five kids, two other marriages, and one engagement later, Bennifer is back like they never left.

Considering why Bennifer 1.0 originally called off their first wedding, it’s not surprising that they wanted a secret wedding. In 2003, the couple announced that they postponed their larger-than-life wedding because the media sucked the fun out of it.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

Although Bennifer 2.0 is as nostalgic as it gets, everything from the wedding to the couple itself is different this time. The Marry Me star opened up recently about her and Ben’s second chance at love.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” Jennifer said. “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

Congratulations to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez!