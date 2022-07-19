Bossip Video

Sometimes you just have to take the L. You may not like the L. The L may attack your ego, pride, and sense of self-worth but sometimes you have no recourse other than just…taking it. That said, we live in a litigious society where people will take you to court for just about anything frivolous to make a couple of dollars or cause you the inconvenience of legal proceedings. We’re not sure which category this story falls into but we’ll let you decide…

Woman Sues Man For $10,000 For Standing Her Up On Date

According to TMZ, QaShontae Short of Flint, Michigan sued Richard Jordan for $10,000 after Jordan stood her up on a romantic date that he never showed up for. Presumably, QaShontae had got her nails done, hair done, everything did to spend some quality time with a man she had an interest in getting to know better. Perhaps Jordan saw some red flags or maybe he’s just an a**hole but either way, he wanted nothing to do with QaShontae and left her high and dry.

Short initially filed the lawsuit back in 2020 (in-person dating during the pandemic???) claiming that Johnson intentionally inflicted emotional distress when he “did not show and left on [her] mother’s birthday and [her] mom had just passed away.” Granted, that’s some dirty game but no one is required to hang out with you regardless of your life circumstance. Moreover, you’re hard pressed to extract 5-figures out of their bank account for doing so.

To make matters worse for the scorn QaShontae, the absurd hearing went WAY left as Judge Herman Marable Jr. chided her for not understanding how perjury works in the court of law and directed her to take her claims to a lower court.

This lady was better off just posting an ornate Twitter thread exposing Dick Johnson as, well, a Dick Johnson. *shrug*