The highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Designed by Virgil Abloh releases today, here’s how to cop.

When Virgil Abloh took over as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, we knew he would bridge the gap between what he was doing and his new position. One of the things Virgil previewed before his untimely passing was his Nike Air Force 1 and Louis Vuitton collaboration.

At first, the shoe was seen being auctioned off at Sotheby’s infamous auctions. Pairs were auctioned off and accumulated $25 million in purchases and many doubted that they would ever be able to purchase a pair for their own collections.

Luckily, Louis Vuitton is doing a regular release for select styles directly on their website for a digital drop. The price of the sneaker will be $2,750 for lows and $3,450 for the mids.

Due to the high demand for this release, you are being placed in a waiting room. Every minute a random and limited number of users will be given the opportunity to view the collection and pick 1 out of 9 sneakers to buy. Kindly note that your browser will automatically refresh the waiting room page regularly; a manual refresh of your page will not accelerate your access.

If you are interested in purchasing, you can visit the Louis Vuitton virtual drop room at 9 am PST by clicking here.