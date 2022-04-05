Bossip Video

Virgil Abloh and Mercedes Benz conclude ‘Project Maybach’ with new gear and a limited edition Maybach.

One of the last projects Virgil Abloh teased before his untimely passing was a collaboration with Mercedes Benz for ‘Project Maybach’. While Virgil’s last Louis Vuitton show went on shortly after his death, the launch of ‘Project Maybach’ did as well, featuring the debut of a rally car-inspired Maybach, which is the follow-up to his first Benz re-vision he did of the iconic G-Wagon.

Today, Mercedes announced the final step of the project with a new capsule collection and a limited edition Maybach. The project was created in partnership with Mercedes chief design officer Gorden Wagener, who spoke about how proud he was of the project in a press release.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we have created in collaboration with Virgil,” Wagener said in a press release. “From Project Gelaendewagen, which set the benchmark for fashion/automotive collaborations with our iconic G-Class, to Project MAYBACH which brought the distinguished Mercedes-Maybach heritage into the future, together with Virgil we truly broke new ground. The limited-edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh exemplifies the symbiosis between innovative design and ultimate craftsmanship now available on the road.”

The clothing is a collaboration with Virgil’s off-white brand and is available right now on the Mercedes Maybach website. Perhaps the most impressive part is the Maybach is limited to 150.

Check out the Maybach below and be on the look out to see who wins the race to cop one first.