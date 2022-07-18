Bossip Video

Drake confirms his run-in with Swedish police, posting his legal documents from the incident on his Instagram account.

When Drake released his latest dance album Honestly, Nevermind, it came with mixed reviews. A majority of the people that enjoyed it took no time letting people know it was meant to be heard in a tropical location with no broke behavior in sight. Now, it seems there may be some truth to that as Drake has taken his jet and went across the pond where he played his own album in overseas locations.

Drake Confirms Run-In With Swedish Police After Rumored Arrest Last Week

While he was jet-setting around the world rumors hit the internet that Drake was arrested in Sweden for allegedly being in possession of marijuana. While Drake’s team quickly shot the rumors down and stated he was not arrested, Drake had other plans.

This weekend he took to Instagram to showcase his time on vacation and posted a series of images from his trip thus far. One of those images happened to be his paperwork for the Swedish police. Drake seems to confirm they tried to arrest him but he wasn’t having it. Blogger and Podcast host DJ Akademiks said on his stream pretty much the same thing.

“I heard they were trying to arrest Drake and then realized what the f*ck they were finna do,” alleged Akademiks. “They didn’t arrest Drake they took his bodyguards in, people did get arrested. In most tof hese cases they try to get the star but for whatever reason these p***y a** b****es in Sweden realized [if] you lock up the goat we will bomb your country off the map.”

Akademiks alleged that Swedish police settled for one of the rapper’s bodyguards instead of Drake.

You can watch Akademiks’ full segment on the arrest below.