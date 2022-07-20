Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s fan-favorite anthology series “Terror Lake Drive” is airing a new episode Thursday and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

As previously reported the second season of the 7-episode scripted series premiered in June and it’s dubbed “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female.” This season takes place two years after the chain of events that traumatized the tenants of the Freeman Lake Apartments in season one…bringing a new and unsuspecting tenant to the mystifying lakeside apartment complex.

Created and written by Jerry LaMothe (Blackout) and Kajuana S. Marie, season two follows Deja (Pascale Armand, Eclipsed), a traveling nurse, who recently completed an assignment in Austin, Texas. Much to the dismay of her friends and colleagues, Deja accepts a position at the newly constructed Atlanta University Hospital. Amid her housing quest, she meets an awkwardly shy and eclectic Doula named Shana (Yolonda Ross, The Chi), a nursing student at the university who is seeking a roommate – single Black female preferred.

Oblivious to its checkered past, Deja makes herself at home with Shana at Freeman Lake, while unknowingly becoming a target of the latest eerie coincidences to inhabit the troubled apartment complex.

“Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” Exclusive Clip

On a new episode of “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” airing Thursday,July 21 on ALLBLK, Deja meets Detective Mills to talk about her missing friends, Dr. Matthews and Shana. There’s just one catch, however; Detective Mills looks shockingly familiar for all the wrong reasons.

In flashbacks, we see that Detective Mills looks JUST like the man who attacked Deja.

“You look like you’ve seen a ghost,” says Detective Mills to a frightened Deja.

What do YOU think? Is Detective Mills involved in the abductions of the missing women? Or is Deja just confused?

A new episode of “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” streams tomorrow July 21 on ALLBLK.