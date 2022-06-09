Now, we finally know what really happened in the days leading up to Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 9, Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, go to lunch at an Italian diner, where they discuss Tristan’s supposed eagerness to get married.
“I’m gonna be honest with you,” Kris says. “All Tristan talks to me about sometimes is getting married.”
In response, Khloé says, “Yeah, he talks about it all the time.”
“He’s always talking about how much he wants to regain that trust that he knows that he lost. Like, a new fresh start,” Jenner continued.
“Totally,” Khloé replies. “I think we both do. I think we both are excited for this, and [to] get out of that toxic place we were in.”
She continues, “I believe people should have multiple chances in life. But it takes work and it takes time, and everyone just has to be patient — and not everyone is.”
We now know that this conversation took place shortly before news of Tristan’s paternity scandal broke, catching Kardashian completely off guard.
At the end of the episode, we see a preview of Khloé and her sisters’ reactions to the legal filings surrounding Tristan and the mother of his child, Maralee Nichols, which was first released in December last year. Being the first to find out about the news, we see Kim Kardashian frantically calling each family member at 6:30 a.m. to read the baller’s declaration.
Here’s How The Family Reacted To Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal
While on the phone with her mom, Kim notes that she sent the document to Tristan directly to ask whether or not Khloé knew about everything.
Kylie Jenner picks up the phone and says, “You’re lying,” to which Kim replies, “No, I’m not f***ing lying. And I’m shaking for [Khloé]. My soul kills, dies for her.”
“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?” Jenner asks.
Once sister Kourtney Kardashian joined the call, Kim elaborated on just how embarrassing this whole ordeal is, revealing that Khloé threw him a birthday party immediately before his latest cheating scandal.
“He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim explained. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday! So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”
She continues, “The whole thing that’s so sad is she wants a baby boy. And now this girl’s having a f***ing baby boy? A f***ing random that he sleeps with one night? F*** him. I was so team him.”
Of course, producers couldn’t give us everything in one episode, giving us a small sneak peek at the Good American founder’s reaction to the news.
“What the f*** is this?” she asks Kim as she sees the declaration she sent her.
And with that, we have to wait till next week for the rest.
