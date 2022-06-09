“Totally,” Khloé replies. “I think we both do. I think we both are excited for this, and [to] get out of that toxic place we were in.”

“He’s always talking about how much he wants to regain that trust that he knows that he lost. Like, a new fresh start,” Jenner continued.

She continues, “I believe people should have multiple chances in life. But it takes work and it takes time, and everyone just has to be patient — and not everyone is.”

We now know that this conversation took place shortly before news of Tristan’s paternity scandal broke, catching Kardashian completely off guard.

Play

At the end of the episode, we see a preview of Khloé and her sisters’ reactions to the legal filings surrounding Tristan and the mother of his child, Maralee Nichols, which was first released in December last year. Being the first to find out about the news, we see Kim Kardashian frantically calling each family member at 6:30 a.m. to read the baller’s declaration.

Here’s How The Family Reacted To Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

While on the phone with her mom, Kim notes that she sent the document to Tristan directly to ask whether or not Khloé knew about everything.

Kylie Jenner picks up the phone and says, “You’re lying,” to which Kim replies, “No, I’m not f***ing lying. And I’m shaking for [Khloé]. My soul kills, dies for her.”