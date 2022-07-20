‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Judy Wants To Step In And Help Brat “Like A Wife-ager!”

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Judy gets on a call to work on a special surprise for Brat, who is working on a new project, but doesn’t have the same support now that she’s no longer on a label.

Check out the clip below:

That’s so sweet that Judy wants to help her boo — but do you think Brat will see it the same way?

Here’s what else you can expect on this episode:

Brat and Judy struggle through their weight loss journey and Brat prepares for motherhood through unconventional means. Brat fears news of her fertility prospects. Meanwhile, Judy pushes her way into Brat’s music career.

A brand new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy​’ airs Thursday, July 21 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV