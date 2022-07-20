Bossip Video

Towards the end of April, Kendrick Lamar returned from hiatus by announcing his new album, Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers. Since then, the album has been released and the tour dates have been set for a pgLang family outing appropriately titled The Big Steppers Tour.

If there’s one thing that we know about Kendrick, it’s that he’s going to give you the album, immediately go on tour, and then quickly return home. With that in mind, it’s best to catch him while you can and attendees in Oklahoma did just that.

Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off The Big Steppers Tour In Oklahoma City

Last night, Kendrick Lamar kicked off his highly anticipated return to the stage in Oklahoma City and shut it down alongside his pgLang creative collective family Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The start of the tour marks the end of a five-year hiatus since Kendrick’s last time on the road. The global tour features 65 shows and will be produced by Live Nation and will end in Auckland, NZ on December 17.

Kendrick’s set include performances of new his new songs “Silent Hill”, “N95” and “Savior” in addition to chart-topping hits like “HUMBLE.”, “Money Trees”, and “Alright”.

You can click below to watch the insane energy that the OKC crowd brought on the opening night below.

For more information on the tour and for tickets visit oklama.com