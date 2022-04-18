The City Girls had an epic weekend in the desert and a certain alleged boo of one of them was nearby.

JT and Yung Miami performed Friday at the Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival and they ran through their hits including “Act Up”, “Twerkulator” and “Where The Bag At.”

Dubbing it “CityChella”, the two wore matching custom Marcell Von Berlin boots. HelloBeautiful reports that they paired the looks with matching fishnet bodysuits and a red two-piece crop top and short set.

Diddy Watches Alleged Boo Yung Miami Perform At Coachella

Included in the huge Coachella crowd was none other than Diddy who was seemingly supporting his alleged boo Yung Miami. In case you forgot, Miami has denied dating Diddy but the two have been extra cozy in vacation photos and spent time together on New Year’s Eve.

She also name-dropped him in her song “Rap Freaks,” saying, “I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy / I like bad boys, no ho s**t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches/And put yo’ rich a** to sleep, buenas noches!”

Romantic!

Nonetheless, Miami’s “friend” was front and center at Coachella alongside Quality Control Music label head, Pee Thomas. JT is of course still dating Lil Uzi.

JT And Yung Miami Party After Coachella Set

After hitting the stage, JT and Yung Miami attended Casamigos’ Tao Desert Daze party presented by PrettyLittleThing.

Taking place Saturday at Cavallo Ranch, the ladies posed for pics with Serayah…

took selfies…

and of course, sipped Casamigos.

The girls were styled by Zoe Costello who outfitted them in custom Laurel DeWitt chain metal ensembles.

They look GOOD, right?!

What do YOU think about City Girls turning Coachella into Citychella?