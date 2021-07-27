Issa bride!

Issa Rae said “private until permanent” I know that’s right! pic.twitter.com/3p0gKLwHjA — Court (@cmtopia) July 26, 2021

Everyone’s buzzing over Issa Rae and Louis Diame’s very lavish and very private wedding ceremony in the South of France where she stunned in a gorgeous Vera Wang dress while surrounded by her closest friends, family and coworkers.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,” she captioned under stunning photos from the wedding.

Loud whispers about Issa’s engagement started back in April 2019 after fans spied a ring on her finger on her Essence Magazine cover but she never publicly confirmed the engagement (co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji — kind of did, though, when speaking to reporters at the NAACP Image Awards).

She addressed her stance toward keeping her private life private during an interview with VOGUE back in March 2018 when she was asked if she was dating anyone.

“I don’t want any input,” she told the publication. “As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I’m f–king? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.”

Do you think you could pop up with a husband like Issa? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her special day on the flip.