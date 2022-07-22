Bossip Video

Relentless Church Pastor John Gray’s health appears to be on the mend following his critical pulmonary embolism diagnosis earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the minister took to Instagram to announce that he was finally being released from the hospital. The author and motivational speaker captioned a photo of his hospital bed, noting how “the devil” almost took his life during the scary experience.

“This bed was supposed to be my end. Pull the sheet over my head and wheel me to the morgue,” the pastor’s lengthy caption read. “This bed, where I entertained my deepest fears, regrets, and triumphs, was supposed to be the period-A life ended, but unfinished. But GOD. Glory! Hallelujah!”

Additionally, the 49-year-old clergyman thanked his medical team for their support and called his speedy recovery a “testimony.”

“As I wave goodbye to this bed, I say GOD THANK YOU FOR SAVING AND SPARING MY LIFE! Yes, I have a long way to go, but I’m not dead-so that’s a great start!” he added.

According to Gray’s caption, he received treatment at Northside Hospital Gwinnett County in Georgia where he underwent imaging and consistent testing to help treat his embolism.

Aventer Gray Opens Up About The Pastor’s Health Scare

As BOSSIP previously reported, Gray was admitted to the critical care unit on July 7 after doctors discovered a life-threatening saddle pulmonary embolism in his lungs. Medical officials also found clots in both of the pastor’s legs. At the time, Gray’s wife, Aventer, told fans and followers that she felt as though her “faith was being tested” by the health scare.

On Instagram, Aventer opened up about the difficult experience, calling her husband’s condition one of “the most terrifying times” of her life. She also said that God ultimately took control of the situation amid doctors telling her that things looked grim.

“This type Surgery, “too risky”, Maybe that… but “That procedure can cause this,“ the mother of two wrote while noting how Gray’s health was improving. “If we do this, then possibly that.” “We must consider this!” Then GOD SPOKE…And again I say “Be Still and Know that I AM GOD; I will be exalted among the nations; I will be exalted in the earth! Psalm 46:10. Sometimes that is all we have. Saddle pulmonary embolism Had to bow!” The Immediate threat of death, Had orders from the #1 Physician. Saw it with our eyes… it’s broken up, caused smaller ones & they will bow too, IJN, but that immediate fear-filled, “Don’t Move” was the most terrifying time of our lives. Doctors, multiple cardiologists, a hematologist … the best, baffled… Only God! We are stable today moving in the right direction.”

The devoted wife added:

“And YES! I will show both imaging results when it’s time!”