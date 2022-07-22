They say the third time is the charm but Princess Love appears to be finally fed up with Ray J and ready for an end to their nearly six-year marriage.

New court documents obtained by RadarOnline reveal that Princess Love, 37, has asked the court to set a trial date to fight over divorce, visitation, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, and attorney fees.

Y’all may recall, Ray J filed to petition for divorce back in October 2021, while in the throes of pneumonia. The couple had filed for divorce twice previously but dismissed those cases before they were finalized. In the months since Ray J filed, it seemed like a dismissal might happen again as the estranged couple have made multiple public and television appearances together — with the most recent being in late June– less than a month ago!

Obviously, a lot has changed in the weeks since the pair walked the red carpet at the BET Awards together, showing lots of affection and giving the impression things between them were stronger than ever. Most of the public would have placed bets that their divorce plans would be dismissed for the third time, but that appears to not be the case.

Back in March, Princess Love told paparazzi that she was hoping things would work out, but also seemed to suggest that divorce was what her husband wanted, while she wasn’t sure.

“You never know,” Princess Love said at the time. “The door is always open. We love each other but when you stop trying you have to do what you have to do.” “I don’t know what I want but when someone keeps filing for divorce you have to give them what they want,” she added.

According to Radar Online, in his filing, Ray J listed the date of marriage as August 12, 2016 and the date of separation as “TBD.” He revealed the couple signed a premarital agreement and checked the box asking the court to terminate Princess’ right to spousal support. Ray J is also asking that the court award him all of his earnings from before the marriage, during the marriage, and after the split.

In her response, Princess demanded joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids. In her filing, she checked the box to request spousal support.

It will be interesting to see who gets their way in that matter, riiiight?

Princess Love hasn’t shared anything about the split on her social media but she did post about a night out this week — and Ray J commented on her revealing outfit, saying:

The nip kinda showing – it’s peekin a lil bit

Y’all, is this just the most easygoing approach to ending a marriage ever?

It’s good to see they’re amicable, if at least for the kids sake!