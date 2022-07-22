Bossip Video

A Grammy-nominated D.C. wordsmith is back with a buzzy new single.

Hailing from the land of the go-go by way of Southeast, Beau Young Prince has released his track “Oops”, a catchy track that samples Tweet’s 2002 Missy Elliott-produced classic “Oops (Oh My).”

The song isn’t about self-love like Tweet’s original track however, Beau Young Prince’s take on “Oops” mentions exploring with a partner.

Produced by Jailo, the rapper says it’s a sonic salute to fellow DMV artist Missy who hails from Virginia.

“Being from DC, I have always loved Missy Elliot, as she represents one of the most creative minds to come out of the DMV area, and music as a whole,” said Beau Young Prince via a press release.

“After going double platinum a few months back I decided it was time to celebrate with some new music. Oops is simply me paying homage to a legend while trying to add some new flavor to overall mix. It has that DC bounce and flow that will make anyone move. My producer Jailo and I made this in a matter of minutes, but the result is timeless.”

Prince plans to release the music video for the track next month and the single is already garnering attention.

We previously profiled the Grammy-nominated rapper/songwriter after the release of his single “400 Gas” while noting his extensive catalog that includes song placements in monumental television and film projects including “Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse”, “The Hate You Give”, and Coming 2 America.”

Listen to Beau Young Prince’s “Oops” below.