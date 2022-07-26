Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is officially a father of eight.

The Wild ‘N Out creator welcomed his latest child with Bre Tiesi on June 28, which the model announced on Instagram this week. In her post, which comes almost a full month later, she reveals that the couple welcomed a baby boy, Legendary, who weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote on Instagram on July 25. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.” She continued by adding that the experience “has changed me forever… I can’t believe he’s here.” “I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” Bre gushed of Nick. “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.”

During a birth video posted by Bre this week, she also revealed that Legendary needed “respiratory support” after his birth. According to the model, their baby was born with a “long crown” which was caused by a nuchal hand, or a hand by his ear, causing him to need a little help breathing.

“I noticed he wasn’t crying,” the model said, adding that their midwife used an air tube on the newborn. When he did finally begin to cry, she says it was “the best sound I ever heard.”





Nick confirmed that he was expecting another child with Tiesi back in January after photos surfaced of Bre celebrating at a baby shower in Malibu. At the time, the Masked Singer host admitted to knowing about the pregnancy, but says he wasn’t sure when to share the news because he was still grieving the loss of his son with Alyssa Scott, Zen.

Now, the latest addition to Cannon’s clan has been born. The talk show host is already father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.