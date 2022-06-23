Bossip Video

While the world looks on in confusion at Nick Cannon’s strange relationship with the mothers of his children, the women he’s having kids with think their situation is nothing to gawk at.

Bre Tiesi, who is currently pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child, opened up about their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During her conversation with ET’s Kevin Frazier, Tiesi talked about why she chose to have her first child with a man who shares so many other children already.

“I’m not really opinionated in other’s people business. That’s not really my thing,” she said. “When it first started happening I was just like, ‘I don’t understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?’ For me, it doesn’t actually genuinely affect me. I understand people’s side and they’re used to their conventional relationships. That’s what’s instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years.”

While she doesn’t mind the fact that Cannon has overlapping relationships, that doesn’t mean she’s communicating with the mothers of his other children.

“No, I respect everyone’s space,” Tiesi said. “At some point, we will. We just don’t necessarily need to at the moment. I think no matter what, the kids are going to be super close.”

During another conversation on B. Simone and Meagan Brooks’ “The Know For Sure” podcast, Bre was asked what kind of relationship she and Nick have, whether monogamous, polygamous, or open.

In response, the former Wild N’ Out girl who met Cannon ten years ago explained that they don’t have a name for their relationship.

“It’s not necessarily anything. This is just us,” she explained. “This is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that. What I do outside of that is what I do outside of that. Everything is respectful; everything is honest.”