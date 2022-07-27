Bossip Video

Uh, oh……..

Beyoncé’s long-awaited album Renaissance will finally arrive this Friday, July 29, but it appears as though the album has already leaked across the pond, according to some Internet users.

Fans took to Twitter in a frenzy on Wednesday after a few social media goers claimed they spotted the Grammy-award-winning singer’s 7th studio album in stores across Europe.

In a since-deleted but screenshotted tweet, one Twitter user reportedly wrote:

“The new @Beyonce album already for sale in France? Two days prior to the release date,” tagging along a photo of two sealed CD copies of Renaissance,.

Another person also alleged that they saw the star’s forthcoming masterpiece “in the Netherlands.”

“I rushed there to find a copy but the staff got wind, I just know they hiding all those copies in the back now,” they added.

While some stans expressed excitement about getting to hear Bey’s latest project two days before the official drop, other members of the Beyhive urged users to refrain from leaking the album.

“Can’t you tell them not to sell it yet?” asked a concerned Sasha Fierce fan underneath the post. While another person chimed in:

“Okay yeah.. someone is bound to leak this s*** before Friday sooo let me just stay off social media until Friday. You’re not a real member of the hive if you listen to leaked music. This woman has put in her craft and has been feeding us. The fact people can’t wait another day is very telling.” Variety claimed that they were able to find high-quality FLAC files that “certainly sound like the album” in a report that called the Bey leak unprecedented. Well, we only have two more days until the official release, so guess we’ll be bracing ourselves until then. But honestly, what would a Beyoncé album drop be without a bit of surprise, right? Fans were certainly shocked about the leak, given that Bey has been super stealth with her album rollouts in the past. Remember when dropped her self-titled album in 2013 out of nowhere? According to reports, some folks involved with the hit project had to sign non-disclosure agreements just to keep things under wraps. So, some folks online are wondering how this one was able to slip through the cracks. Earlier this month, the Houston native revealed the cover art and tracklist for the forthcoming album, which will include 16 tracks filled with intriguing titles like “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” and “Church Girl.” Renaissance will also feature a star-studded list of collabs with Drake, Donna Summers, The Neptunes, and Tems expected to appear on the album.