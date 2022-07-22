Bossip Video

Beyoncé is back outside and telling everybody.

Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir’s mother recently sent fans into a tizzy when she uploaded her first TikTok, a montage of influencers dancing to her latest release last week.

Now, Mother is back on “the clock app” with her second-ever post; gloved hands flipping through the Renaissance album on vinyl.

The cover features images of Queen B perched upon her glittery horse dripping in texas cowgirl glam. Other photos feature just one side of Beyoncè’s face in various styling and glam.

We’re now just days away from Renaissance, her first official album release since 2016’s culture reset Lemonade.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Release Date Is July 29, 2022

On June 9th the hardest working woman in entertainment deleted her profile pics across social media, signaling to her worldwide hive that something was coming. Then, on June 16 Mrs. Carter officially announced Renaissance would be available on July 29th. On the 20th of June Bey Released “Break My Soul“, a much-needed encantation of empowerment featuring New Orleans icon Big Freedia. The “house music” inspired dance track, reminiscent of simpler times, and pushed Bey right into her first solo top ten records since Formation.

Beyonce, a meticulously mastermind, is rolling out Renaissance brilliantly, surprising fans with mini-drops and releases every few days it seems. This week Bey released the tracklist for Renaissance and the album credits include some of music’s biggest and most talented writers, composers, and overall artists. Notably, the Queen’s Husband Jay- Z, superproducers The Dream and No I.D., dubstep phenom Skrillex, and English singer Labrinth who’s known for his work on HBO’s Euphoria.

Beyoncé Releases Two New Versions Of “Break My Soul”

While fans were salivating over the album’s song titles and credited artists Beyonce surprised fans AGAIN Friday morning with not only the vinyl album artwork but multiple versions of “Break My Soul” including an acapella and instrumental version.

Play

Play

The acapella and instrumental are available for purchase on her website along with the official Renaissance vinyl.

Are YOU excited for Beyoncé’s Renaissance?