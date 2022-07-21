The Queen is coming

We’re only 8 days away from Queen Bey stopping the world with her 7th album ‘Renaissance‘ that’s giving BANGER based on lead single ‘Break My Soul’ and the newly released tracklist fueling hilarious hysteria across social media.

Beyoncé — #RENAISSANCE Tracklist. 🪩 1. I'm That Girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic Off The Sofa

9. Virgo's Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up In Your Mind

14. America Has A Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance pic.twitter.com/IDmEhNE9kr — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 20, 2022

The 16-track album will feature composition from Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, Nile Rodgers, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Drake, and many more listed in the songwriter/production credits that were also released.

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩 Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022

As for the features, well, we’ll probably have to wait until the album drops on July 29th.

Beyoncé hiding the features until 7/29. pic.twitter.com/ZhnSafWjBf — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) July 20, 2022

In addition to shattering the Internet with her screen-smoldering album cover, Bey teased Renaissance with a note about creating the project during the pandemic and her hopes that it inspires freedom to “release the wiggle.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

What song are you looking forward to hearing the most? Who do you think is featured on the album? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the ‘Renaissance’ tracklist on the flip.