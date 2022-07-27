Bossip Video

Super Stallone!

76-year-old Sylvester Stallone is finally stepping into his superhero era in ‘Samaritan’ where he plays a retired superhero who turned his back on fighting crime years ago.

However, 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight.

“It was cool to work with him, for sure,” said Walton in an interview with Collider. “I saw him in Rocky, so it was fun. We talked about boxing, all the time. Really, just the fact that we were gonna be able to talk about boxing all the time was something that I was really excited about because I haven’t really been able to talk boxing with people. Talking boxing with him was definitely the best part. Working with him was fun.”

25 years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante Samaritan was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire while some in the city including Sam have hope that he’s still alive.

With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Directed by Julius Avery (“Overlord”), the film also stars Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias.

“We didn’t really have superheroes,” said Avery in an interview with Total Film, adding, “ee only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of.”

‘Samaritan’ premieres exclusively on Prime Video on August 26.