“Life After Lockup” Finale Exclusive: When Ray Reveals His Surprise Will Britney Be Shocked For The Wrong Reasons?

On a scale from 1 to 10, if you were expecting an engagement ring and your man tried to give you a promise ring, how mad would you be?

We’re just a day away from the two-hour season finale of “Life After Lockup” airing Friday, December 17 at 9pm ET. We can help you with the wait though — because we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure right now! If you will recall, Britney told her friends that Ray had promised her a surprise for her birthday AND said that she’s thinking it will be a ring.

Check out the clip below to see what happened when Ray surprised Britney:

Yikes. Do you think Britney is even in this for the right reasons? She’s awfully eager to say “I Do” and have children with Ray and he’s only been out of prison for a few months. Do you think he was wrong to publicly gift her the promise ring though? Britney’s friends and family were being MESSY!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Daonte crashes Nicolle and Tia’s wedding. Brittany makes Marcelino a sexy offer. Puppy’s mom reveals her shocking whereabouts. John makes a bold move after Kris ghosts him. Britney loses it on Ray. Lacey confronts her ex. Sara’s revelation stuns Shawn.

Okay WeTV — we see you going strong with the finale!

The two-hour season finale of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, December 17th at 9PM EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?